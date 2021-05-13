Bossip Video

Everybody (and their mama) has been weighing in on Porsha Williams’ trending topic engagement to Simon Guobadia, so why shouldn’t the ladies of The Real? The pair blew up social media after the couple revealed they were secretly engaged after Simon announced his divorce (they’re still legally married) from Porsha’s “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” castmate, Falynn. Now Adrienne Bailon is saying she doesn’t see why everyone is all in an uproar about the situation.

While discussing the topic with the ladies of The Real, Adrienne didn’t seem to see an issue with the details surrounding Porsha and Simon’s engagement.

Bailon said:

“This is my take on the whole situation: if Falynn doesn’t have a problem with it, why should we? If Falynn has moved on, his ex-wife has moved on, and she’s doing her thing, then let’s move on.”

Falynn hasn’t directly commented on whether she “has a problem” with Porsha and Simon’s engagement, but the Housewife did make a statement following the news, writing that she was focused on finalizing her divorce from the businessmen. The star also said that she was “sending positivity to everyone.”

Adrienne’s response had Jeannie Mai covering her face and letting out a smile. Comedian Loni Love didn’t appear convinced that Adrienne truly meant what she was saying and shot back a scenario at her.

“Let’s be real though, if your coworker married Israel [Adrienne Bailon’s husband] in a month, I mean c’mon.”

Adrienne responded:

“Here’s the difference, Porsha Williams said her and Falynn are not friends. Y’all are my friends and I’ve lived life with you people. There’s a difference. They might have shot some scenes together, but that doesn’t mean they’re friends.”

Garcelle had a much different opinion, noting it’s only been a month since Simon announced he and Falynn were splitting and feels like each party needs time to reflect.

