There’s a new season of “Married At First Sight: Couples Cam” afoot and it features some brand-new ATL fan faves!

Lifetime’s breakout hit chronicling successful #MAFS pairings “Married at First Sight: Couples Cam” is back beginning Wednesday, June 2nd at 8 pm ET/PT.

Doug and Jamie (S1), Ashley and Anthony (S5), Shawniece and Jephte (S6), Danielle and Bobby (S8), Stephanie and AJ (S8), Kristine and Keith (S8), Beth and Jamie (S9), Greg and Deonna (S9), Jessica and Austin (S10), Karen and Miles (S11) and Amani and Woody (S11) are back for brand new episodes of the series that gives viewers an intimate look at life after the Married at First Sight experiment is over.

Now, fresh off of Decision Day, joining the cast for season three are ATL duos Virginia and Erik (S12) & Briana and Vincent (S12) who all said “yes” to remaining married.

Noticeably absent however are Clara and Ryan who also remained married on Decision Day. Maybe they want more privacy as newlyweds?

Nonetheless, the new season of Couples Cam will once again feature raw and unfiltered self-shot footage and capture milestones like pregnancies, births, house hunting, parenting, and even marital strife.

Will YOU be watching MAFS: Couples Cam on June 2nd?

Married At First Sight: Couples Cam is produced by Kinetic Content, a Red Arrow Studios company. Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Scott Teti and Geoff Nuanes for Kinetic Content and Amy Winter and Nicole Vogel from Lifetime.