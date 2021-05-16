She Got It From Her Mama: Teyana Taylor’s Daughter Junie Dances Better Than You

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are raising future stars!

Saturday Teyana took to Instagram to share a candid video of their 5-year-old daughter Junie showcasing her incredible rhythm.

“Y’all niece is back at it again,” Teyana captioned the post, adding a series of emojis to emphasize her feelings about her daughter’s motivating moves, “😩😩🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 yo @babyjunie4 really a mood & be having me weak bruhhhhhh lmfao Goodnight!!!”

The youngster’s dance skills are better than most adults!

Check out the video below!

We love all the celebrity comments, especially Cynthia Erivo’s note that choreographers out here have homework to do!

She’s a talented AND beautiful little girl. In addition to Junie (whose real name is Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr.) Teyana and Iman welcomed a second daughter, Rue Rose, in September.

All is well with the family and similar to Vanessa Bryant and Ciara, Teyana also had an “amusing” Mother’s Day weekend — although her crew spent the weekend in Florida at Disneyworld (as opposed to the Bryant/Wilson clique, who went to Disneyland).

Teyana thanked the park in a post on social media, giving a special shout out to the family’s VIP tour guide Holly:

Thank you so much @waltdisneyworld for hosting my family & I for Mother’s Day weekend!!! We had a blast!!! #waltdisneyworld 💓💓💓 and our VIP tour guide Holly we nick named her Hollywood LOL she was so amazing, everything was! So again I thank you @waltdisneyworld for making our trip MAGICAL!!! 💕💕

We thought rapper Fabolous’ comment on the post hit the bullseye as well, he remarked on Teyana’s choice of shoes (Crocs one day, Yeezy Foam RNNR

“Ararats” on another):

U Def gotta wear some comfortable feet’s f*cking wit Disney 😂 them walks crazy. Kids like let’s go here let’s go there. Hey kids let’s sit down for a minute 😂😂😂

Pure comedy right?! We love to see these kids being kids and finding their own talents and having confidence! We know Junie and Rue are going to do BIG THANGS!