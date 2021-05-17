Bossip Video

Kylie Jenner amassed a fortune in the cosmetics business and it appears that she’s got her eye on the swim and beach industry next!

Y’all made them lipkits sell TF out. Will you be buying your slides and swimwear from Kylie?

According to TMZ reports, Kylie Jenner has filed legal docs to trademark “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner.”

Seems like the plan will be to sell everything from sunglasses to swim goggles, bikinis, one-pieces, cover-ups, visors, towels, beach bags blankets and more — and we’re pretty sure with her following of 233 million on Instagram alone, Kylie’s got a market for it.

The youngest of the Kardashian Jenner clan appeared to tease the big news this afternoon with a trio of shots of her in the ocean climbing a ladder from a boat while wearing a skimpy silver metallic bikini. She captioned the post “beach you to it.”

Cheeky!

Kylie’s not shy about sharing her bikini body so this is nothing new and she’s already been selling swimwear on her site so she has some experience. Just like makeup, this seems like a seamless maneuver for the “business mogul.”

How many more billions do you think she can make in THIS market?