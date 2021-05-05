Despite pictures and videos showing Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott having the time of their lives for the rapper’s birthday this past week, the couple is reportedly “not fully back together.”
It’s never quite clear what’s going on when it comes to Stormi’s parents, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that even though many of us assume they’re not together…Kylie was still right by the Houston native’s side for his birthday celebration over the weekend.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star flew from California to Miami on Sunday to celebrate with the rapper, who turned 29 on Friday. According to reports from PEOPLE, a source says the couple had dinner with a group of friends at Komodo before heading to club LIV, where Scott was set to perform.
“They were very close and affectionate,” the source says of the pair. “They kept flirting and looked happy.”
Fans were more than aware of this co-parent rendezvous, with Jenner sharing several videos on her Instagram Story while the two of them were at LIV. In one particularly confusing video, the reality star stuck her foot out to touch Scott, who was dancing to the loud music.
“They definitely seemed to be together, without making a big deal of being together,” a second insider said about the pair.
Still, despite the optics of their outing, Kylie and Travis — who called it quits back in 2019 — are “not fully back together,” according to the first source.
“Even after they split, they always spent a lot of time together,” the source continued to PEOPLE. “They are great co-parents and love hanging out. They share a fun life with Stormi, but have separate homes. They haven’t dated anyone else seriously since they split though. It always seemed possible that they would get back together.”
