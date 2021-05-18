Bossip Video

Damn sure didn’t see this coming lol.

If you had Kwame Brown going Suge Knight on Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes in an hour-long rant on your 2021 BINGO card, then you need to play the Mega Millions because you have reached a level of clairvoyance that deserves to be rich. For a good part of yesterday the former *takes deep breath* Los Angeles Laker, Memphis Grizzly, Detroit Piston, Charlotte Bobcat, Golden State Warrior, Philadelphia 76er, and Washington Wizard was trending on Twitter over an epic slander session of two of the most popular ballers-turned-podders in sports media.

To say that Kwame held nothing back a gross understatement. The talk of Twitter was the uncanny channeling of Chad Butler during his carefully cultivated cavalcade of soul-searing slurs.

Here’s just a sneak peak of the slander via Complex:

“I think you guys need to focus and channel that energy to some more real problems,” Brown said in his hour-long response. “And Stephen Jackson, maybe you can put that motherf**king blunt out and pull your pants up on your ass and put that rag down and act like a grown-a** man instead of a little a** boy.”

Kwame went on to refer to Matt Barnes not as Matt Barnes but “Becky with the good hair”. That’s when our souls ascended to the upper room to live in peace with The Father. Our family and friends request privacy at this time.

There is a LOT more where that came from and you can see it all in the video below.





If you know like we do then you know that neither Stephen Jackson nor Matt Barnes were gonna take this sort of backtalk quietly into the night.