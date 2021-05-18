Bossip Video

Popular Brazilian singer MC Kevin died on Sunday after falling off of the fifth floor balcony at a hotel.

The artist, full name Kevin Nascimento Bueno, was only 23-years-old when he fell off of the balcony of a friend’s hotel room at the Rio de Janeiro hotel The incident that is being investigated, according to police and media. He was reportedly staying on the 11th floor of the hotel.

According to authorities, Kevin was found near a swimming pool and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Folha de S.Paulo, a Brazilian newspaper, reports that investigators said Kevin may have been trying to jump into the pool but innstead landed on the concrete, leading to his death.

Although there have reportedly been no sign of foul play, police have questioned the singer’s friends and wife, 33-year-old Deolane Bezerra, who he married just a couple weeks before.

Following his death, Bezerra posted a heartfelt message onto Instagram on Monday, posting a photo from their wedding.