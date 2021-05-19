Bossip Video

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris are off the hook in regards to one of the sex assault allegations recently made against them. Las Vegas police said on Tuesday, May 8th that they received a report of a sexual assault case, however, the case was closed because the statute of limitations had expired.

According to a report from The Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Metropolitan Police Department received “a report of a sexual assault incident alleged to have occurred in 2010.” Reportedly, in order to move forward with a sexual assault investigation in Nevada, a report must be filed within 20 years. Prior to 2015, the statute of limitations was only four years. Since the law was not retroactive, crimes occurring before 2015 are still under the former four-year statute.

“Based on this, the case was closed, which is standard procedure for crimes reported outside of the statute,” the Metropolitan Police Department announced.

Meanwhile, T.I. and Tiny have plenty of other cases to fight, including a new sexual assault allegation in Los Angeles. “There was a report made on April 8, 2021, for sexual assault,” spokesman William Cooper said. He did not give out any further information in regards to the investigation.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the L.A. accuser, identified as a Jane Doe, claims she met T.I. and Tiny at a club in 2005. She told detectives that she was then invited back to their hotel room along with 2 other women, but soon it was just her alone with T.I. and Tiny. After allegedly proceeding to shower with them, she later blacked out. When she woke up the next morning, her vagina was sore and had a burning sensation.

A lawyer for T.I. and Tiny previously denied the allegations to national media outlets in a statement from the couple.

