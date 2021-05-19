“Social Society” Exclusive: BOSSIP’s Dani Canada Talks To Kendall Kyndall About Eboni K. Williams’ RHONY Debut [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day y’all!

We’re excited to bring you another exclusive from ALLBLK’s variety talk show, SOCIAL SOCIETY. Hosted by IG influencer Kendall Kyndall, this one hour sketch comedy variety show brings some of your favorite “instafamous” sketch comedians together for laughs, live performances, and the latest in today’s entertainment news. On Monday’s episode our favorite guest, BOSSIP’s Deputy Editor Dani Canada, stopped by to talk about the debut of the first Black cast member of “Real Housewives Of New York” Eboni K. Williams . Check out an exclusive clip of that convo below:





Play



In case you were interested in more of Dani’s conversation with Eboni, check it out HERE.

A brand new episode of “Social Society” airs every Monday on the ALLBLK streaming platform!

About Social Society: This weekly variety talk show is hosted and co-produced by actor and social media personality Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play). Social Society will provide a fresh look into current trending topics and social buzz, while also featuring the best exclusive sketch comedy. Each episode will invite a variety of influencers, lifestyle experts, and tastemakers to a virtual roundtable for pointed conversations about Black culture, education, race, politics, and everything in between. New episodes streaming every Monday on ALLBLK.