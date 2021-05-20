Bossip Video

Body camera footage of every officer in America should be readily available to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Say his name. Say her name. These are phrases that we have all become far too accustomed to hearing or saying ourselves over the past few years. While the sentiment of the phrases is heartfelt and sincere, the only problem is that there are SO many names to say that many of them either never get said or never get heard. Many people reading this right now may be unfamiliar with the name Ronald Greene. According to AP News and ABC7, Greene was killed by State Troopers back in Monroe, Louisiana in 2019 following a high-speed chase.

“I’m your brother! I’m scared! I’m scared!” Ronald Greene can be heard telling the white troopers as the unarmed man is jolted repeatedly with a stun gun before he even gets out of his car along a dark, rural road.

Greene’s death was captured by officers’ body cameras at the time but state officials were steadfast in their decision not to release the footage publicly. Why would they do such a thing? Well, in the first reports of the incident troopers lied saying that Greene died on impact after crashing into a tree. Then, they released another lie saying that he “struggled” with troopers and died on the way to the hospital.

Only now do we know the unbiased truth based on the body camera video that was obtained by the AP. In total, the video is 46 minutes. The portion that has been released spans 2:15 and shows what happened after Greene crashed his SUV and police made physical contact with him.

Trooper Dakota DeMoss, Trooper Kory York, and Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth are all identified as officers on the scene who committed various infractions. York is seen dragging Greene by his leg shackles and Hollingsworth, who violently assaults Greene several times, can be heard bragging about it:

Hollingsworth, in a separate recording obtained by AP, can be heard telling a colleague at the office that “he beat the ever-living f— out of” Greene. “Choked him and everything else trying to get him under control,” Hollingsworth is heard saying. “He was spitting blood everywhere, and all of a sudden he just went limp.”

Please be warned that it is a graphic video that could be triggering and traumatizing for some viewers.





Trooper Hollingsworth is now dead after he crashed his car on the highway following the news that he would be fired for violating Greene’s rights. Trooper DeMoss was arrested last year for use of excessive force in another police chase.

We hope any cop who isn’t already dead or in prison pays a heavy price for Ronald Greene’s death.