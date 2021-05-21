Bossip Video

T.I. got back in the booth to respond to his sexual assault allegations and accusers on a new song called, “What It’s Come To.”

For the past several months, the allegations against T.I. and his wife Tiny have grown expeditiously. This all began at the end of January when Sabrina Peterson set Instagram on fire accusing the rapper of holding her at gunpoint in front of children while pointing out she didn’t call the police on him for his actions. A few days later is when she opened the real can of worms, reposting DMs from people who claim T.I. and his wife had sexually assaulted them, abused them, and or drugged them.

Since then, over 11 accusers are being represented by Attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who alleges to have another 30 people in contact with him with more accusations, according to Yahoo. Lisa Bloom is representing one of the original accusers as well.

Since all of these allegations have surfaced, the Harris family has been rather quiet, which is surprising–especially for someone like T.I. who is always jumping in other people’s business involving Instagram drama. The Harris lawyer spoke up to let everyone know they weren’t seeking settlements and the LAPD has opened an investigation into the couple, which doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. As the investigation heats up, T.I. has seemingly ended his silence and responded to all the accusers in a new song titled, “What It’s Come To.”

“Go put yo face and reputation on it/These kind of claims deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don’t it?” he raps. “Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision … while I’m up against some lyin’ ass bitches/Damn, this is what it’s come to.”

As always, everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but when you’re a celebrity, you have two trials: the one in the real court and the one in the court of public opinion. In the court of public opinion, you’re guilty until proven otherwise.

T.I. already used his public image reset card having appeared on Red Table Talk previously for his behavior. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out but one thing is for certain: these allegations aren’t going away anytime soon. For now, you can listen to his full track “What It’s Come To” down below.