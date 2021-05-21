“Black Love” Exclusive: Tank Was Single So Long He Had To Learn How To Share After Marrying Zena Foster [VIDEO]

One thing about OWN is they’re always doing a remarkable job of showcasing the reality of black relationships!

The fifth season of “Black Love,” created by husband-and-wife filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver kickedoff last week and we’re excited to bring you an exclusive clip this week. The series continues to present real, honest, emotional, and transparent love stories from some of the most successful people in business and entertainment as well as everyday couples. The new season features Chance and Tabitha Brown, R&B singer Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins, Grammy winner Ledisi and husband Ron Young, Singer/Songwriter Tank and Zena Foster, “Greenleaf” actor Keith David and his wife Dionne, Stylist Jason Bolden and interior designer Adair Curtis, plus others who discuss topics from

early days of marriage to navigating finances, religious differences, parenting, and the unexpected twists that are part of every couples’ journey.

Tonight’s episode looks out how finances in a marriage can easily drive couples apart. “Black Love” couples recall moments in their marriages where they worked through money problems that could have broken them.

In the exclusive clip from Friday’s episode of “Black Love,” Tank talks about how he had to adjust in his marriage to Zena Foster after calling his own shots in his personal and professional life and being single for so long. Zena agrees that Tank isn’t the best at sharing. Check out the clip below:





Play



What do you think about Tank’s admission? We all have to make lots of adjustments when we go from single life to coupledom right? What are some compromises you’ve had to make or ways you’ve been forced to grow? Any tips on how to make these changes more seamlessly?

Episode 502 – “Black Love” When Two Become One: Finances airs on Friday, May 21 at 10pm ET/PT

Will you be watching?