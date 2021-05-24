Bossip Video

KKKonnecticut, what’s good???

What in the name of Bubba Wallace is going on here?! According to an article in the Huff Post, an Amazon warehouse that is in the process of construction has been shut down after seven, count them, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, nooses were found hanging from beams inside the facility. Local police have described the findings as “potential” hate crimes.

The Windsor Police Department alongside the FBI and state police have doubled their original reward upping the bag to $100,000 for reliable information that brings the perpetrator(s) to justice. For their part, Amazon has closed the site so that additional security measures can be installed. They also released the following statement:

“We continue to be deeply disturbed by the incidents happening at the construction site in Windsor,” Amazon said. “Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in an Amazon workplace.”

The local Connecticut chapter of the NAACP is also keeping a close eye on the situation to ensure that this situation is addressed properly.