ChecKKKered Flag: NASCAR’s Only Black Athlete Bubba Wallace Has Noose Placed In His Garage After Driving BLM Car

NASCAR has always been racist as hell. That’s their history and nothing in the world will ever change that. The league might be doing their best to clean up on aisle 666 these days, but the facts are still the facts.

Recently, the league fired one of its former rookie of the year drivers Kyle Larson when he used the word “nigger” during a live-stream virtual race that was being viewed by millions of people. Subsequently, the league’s only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, came out in defense of the league that every Black person with half a brain knows is full of racists, bigots, and Trump supporters.

“…It hurts to see the African-American community throw NASCAR under the bus with the, ‘I’m not shocked, it’s NASCAR’. NASCAR has been and will be way better than how we have been represented in the last couple of weeks”

Following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, Wallace seemed to have arrived at an epiphany about who he is and more importantly, how he is viewed by the people he walks amongst every day at work. Bubba immediately began sharing his feelings about Black Lives Matter and even went as far as to paint the social justice hashtag on his car. A move we commend him for. That said, the fact that he seemed to lack the understanding as to why Black folks immediately mark NASCAR as racist is befuddling at the very least. However, Bubba’s…renewed recognition of himself lead him to push for the league to ban the confederate flag at their events. A request to which they acquiesced.

That brings us to today. Late last night, ESPN reported that a noose had been found in Bubba Wallace’s garage.

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. “As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

ESPN’s leading NASCAR analyst Marty Smith appeared on SportsCenter to talk about the ugly incident.

"It pisses me the hell off and it pisses everybody else in the sport off who care, not only for Bubba, but for every single person he is standing up for."@MartySmithESPN delivers a passionate message after a noose was found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall. pic.twitter.com/hyAbxh7uSW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 22, 2020

We can practically hear the cries from white incel frat boys screaming, “stick to sports!” However…

When they say “stick to sports” but you can’t cause you go to work and have a noose at your place of SPORTS business. #BlackLivesMatter — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) June 22, 2020

No surprise, it’s NASCAR.