“Miss Quad, Miss Quad, she got it, she got it…”

Miss Quad of “Married To Medicine” blew out 40 candles on her birthday cake this weekend in extravagant fashion.

The reality star/cuisine connoisseur hosted a sizzling pool party at her lavish new digs that she recently shared she closed on in April.

Her party this weekend was at said mansion and guests included a gaggle of her girlfriends and Delta Sigma Theta line sisters who partied poolside alongside a cascading waterfall.

The party which was decorated by The Bella Experience also included marquee signage that spelled out 40, elaborate balloons, decorative palm leaves, and classy cabanas for those looking for some shade in the ATL sun.

The birthday girl was photographed by Will Sterling of Sterling Pics who captured her showing off her bangin’ baaaawdy in a Keva J monokini in the style Akila.

The low-cut one-piece included string detail at the bust and the hip and paired perfectly with Quad’s matching duster.

The complete look was via Quad’s longtime friend/stylist No IG Jeremy who also styled her for a pre-party birthday photoshoot in a Linda Bezuidenhout Couture robe.

The designer herself was also on hand at the party and posed poolside with the lady of the hour.

Quad was joined by her “Married To Medicine” castmates Dr. Heavenly, Dr. Jackie, and Dr. Contessa…

and Dr. Heavenly went Live to give fans an inside look at the elaborate celebration.

40 and fab! Happy B-Day Quad!