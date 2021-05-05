Bossip Video

Miss Quad, Miss Quad, she’s [still] got, she got it and by it, we mean all the wit, all the fun, and all the shade!

The Married To Medicine star was a recent guest on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap with Deputy Editor @IamDaniCanada and during the show, she dished on a number of topics including her new digs, the possibility of her opening a restaurant, and Bravo’s highly buzzed-about “All-Stars” special.

As previously reported several housewives from different franchises including Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore recently filmed a girl’s trip together in Turks and Caicos. That prompted several Bravo superfans to brainstorm other spinoff specials including an All-Stars #BlackGirlMagic special that would include #M2M stars and Black housewives.

Superfan account @FacesByBravo suggested that Miss Quad join Monique Samuels, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Sheree Whitfield, Karen Huger, Porsha Williams, Toya Bush-Harris, and Phaedra Parks for an all-star lineup.

According to Quad, she’d be down for it with a few extra additions from Real Housewives of Atlanta and Real Housewives of Potomac.

“Of course I would [be down],” said Quad on BOSSIP’s #Reality Recap. “But I think Kandi should be involved as well. Gizelle [Bryant], we would add Gizelle.”

She also suggested that a few ladies from the now-canceled Married To Medicine L.A. would be good fits as well including Imani Walker, Lia Dias, and Dr. Britten Cole.

Quad also told Deputy Editor Dani Canada about that BIG emoji blowup between her and Dr. Heavenly. After Heavenly commented with a “hand covering the face” emoji on a tantalizing trip pic of Quad flaunting her bikini bod, Quad clapped back HARD with a comment to her good girlfriend “wishing” she had her God-given body.

The whole thing was a misunderstanding and the two hashed things out but not before having a heated shouting match.





Quad told BOSSIP that the entire debacle started because she “doesn’t speak emoji” and Heavenly should’ve been more clear.

“I don’t speak emoji, I speak English, so yes I did [misinterpret it],” said Quad on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “I know how to do a few things, I know how to throw up a couple of hearts, I know how to make some clapping hands. I definitely misinterpreted that, but there were a number of things to led me to go negative.” “At that time Heavenly was talking a lot of crap on her YouTube page about me and saying a lot of things, a lot of disparaging things,” Quad added. “I just think that was the last straw for me and I said, ‘This woman must be slee ’cause she sleeping on Miss Quad. Cause if she wasn’t, she would know not to come for me like that.” “At that time she was saying a whole lot of things but nobody really cared what she was saying until I responded and then that’s when it went viral. […] “I didn’t know if it was the surprised face or the stinky face but I will tell you that I’ve never been stinky but I will surprise your a**.”

And while Quad’s quite sure that her blowup with Heavenly was just an “innocent misunderstanding”, she’s certain that there’s NO mixup when it comes to herself and fellow #M2M star Toya Bush-Harris.

As previously reported Quad was none too pleased to hear Toya shadily say she was filming in a “bulls** a** apartment” and Quad clapped back alleging that Toya “begged, borrowed and stole” to secure her home.

Quad has since shared pics of her new mega-mansion and on #RealityRecap she responded to Toya with some “skillet” shade.

“Toya just really set herself up, poor thing,” said Quad on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “I don’t understand why she would do that, what I do know Dani is I think she felt like she had something I didn’t have or couldn’t get. I think she thought that my departure was permanent from Married To Medicine, so at that point, it was a whole lot of capping. And then she was in for a rude awakening, but she always has egg on her face, she has a face that’s a permanent skillet.”

There’s lots more to unpack in our #RealityRecap. Quad shared her thoughts on a possible “Sister Circle” reboot dished on the new addition to her family baby Ari and played a fun game of “Clapback Queen Quad.”

Watch our full #RealityRecap with Miss Quad below.