SZA isn’t happy with her label…and this isn’t the first time she’s voiced frustrations.

After spending 20 weeks on the charts, the singer’s track “Good Days” has officially left the Billboard Hot 100.

News of the record’s drop-off was shared by a SZA fan account on Tuesday, which highlighted the single’s accomplishments since its release last year including the song peaking a No. 9 and being her biggest solo hit to date.

As pointed out by the folks over at Hip-Hop-N-More, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist caught wind of the post–which was meant to be a celebration–and responded with an unsavory comment about her label.

“I really hate my label. So much,” she wrote.

SZA is signed to both RCA and Top Dawg Entertainment, but it’s safe to assume she’s talking about TDE here, as she’s spoken publicly about her gripes with president Terrence “Punch” Henderson multiple times in the past. While they always end up kissing and making up, it’s clear that their relationship is a little dysfunctional, seemingly disagreeing on things both creative and practical about SZA’s releases.

For example, after being bombarded with demands for new music last year from fans on social media, the singer instructed fans to ask Punch, suggesting he was the one who was holding up the releases.