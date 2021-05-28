Bossip Video

On Sunday’s episode of Married To Medicine, there’s some serious tension brewing between Lisa Nicole Cloud and Dr. Heavenly, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

After Heavenly and Lisa Nicole got into a shade fest at Anila’s Holi fest party while riding horses, Lisa Nicole’s ready to get some revenge.

In case you missed it, Lisa Nicole took a dig at Heavenly’s weight and said that the horse she was riding was”‘unsteady” on its legs. Heavenly clapped back and asked; “Is that your stomach, gal?!” as Lisa Nicole took her turn horseback riding. The ladies then got into a screaming match before Anila intervened and broke it up.

Despite that, Lisa Nicole’s invited Heavenly to a dinner she’s hosting and she’s brought her an ironic gift in a Chanel bag. Lisa Nicole’s gift is clearly weight-related, and Dr. Heavenly’s not happy about it.

“As you all remember we had such a great time at Anila’s Holi, Holi event,” says Lisa Nicole as the other Married To Medicine ladies watch. “Heavenly was kind enough to send me a picture of me riding the horse….” “And you know it was a f***** joke, so don’t do this!” claps back Heavenly.

Heavenly then calls the gift “bulls***” and storms out of Lisa Nicole’s house.

“I thought it was all kicks and giglges, measure me! Measure me!” says Lisa Nicole. “I just wanna see if you’re 150 pounds.”

OOOF!

Watch the exclusive clip below.

As previously reported Lisa Nicole teased this weight blowup during an interview with AllAboutTheTea where she accused Heavenly of “fat-shaming” her.

“Heavenly did say I was fat and accused me of gaining a lot of weight,” said Lisa. “And saying that I had a belly and all that kind of stuff and granted we’ve been in Covid and I have picked up some pounds, but we’re talking about somebody who was 350 pounds, I have never been over 125 pounds in my life even in my heaviest state. Fat-shaming after getting your weight to where you want it to be—I give it to Heavenly she’s looking much, much better than she’s ever looked but let’s not get a big head.”

New episodes of Married To Medicine air Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.