Things that make you go, “hmmmm”…

Earlier this week, Bossip reported on Black Lives Matter UK activist Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head at a house party in London over the weekend. At the time, the 27-year-old mother of 3 was listed in critical condition. Today, we have new information to share about the case via CNN.

5 people have been arrested in London in connection to the shooting and all have been charged with attempted murder. Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard released a statement Wednesday indicating that a 17-year-old boy was arrested for possessing an offensive weapon and intent to distribute drugs. Three other males aged 18, 19, and 28 were arrested on suspicion of affray (a fight) and intent to distribute. Additionally, a 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray and failing to stop for police. All five are thought to be connected to Sasha’s shooting but the investigation is far from over.

“While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made. However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police,” Leonard said. He added that all five men remain in custody.

Here’s where the “hmmmm” comes into play. Sure, these five people may be responsible for what happened to Sasha but there is an air of suspicion about how these arrests came to be. Sasha’s political party, The Taking Initiative Party , has released a statement via Facebook explaining why something in Thames water may not be clean…

They don’t trust their police over there any more than we trust ours over here. The diaspora will forever be skeptical of cops and this is just another example of why.