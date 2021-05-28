Bossip Video

F**k 12.

For a group of people who allegedly love law and order, cops sure do love to disobey all laws and all orders. An Idaho deputy with the Bellevue Marshal’s Office named Nate Silvester has been fired for violating numerous department policies according to a report on KTVB. Silvester is a habitual clout chaser and continuously posts “jokes” on social media for likes and retweets.

Most recently, Silvester thought it hilarious to mock LeBron James’ Ma’Khia Bryant tweet-and-delete debacle on TikTok. Why a grown-a$$ police officer is making TikToks like a 15-year-old girl named Samantha, we’re not sure… but here we are.

In the video, Silvester asks to have the Los Angeles Lakers’ star call him as he watches an imaginary Black man stab another imaginary Black man.





As a result of this viral video, Silvester was placed on administrative leave, placed on probation, and given a “last chance agreement” to get his act together. He couldn’t. Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns took to Facebook to announce that Silvester was no longer a police officer as of May 27.

In an attempt to further clear their name from officer Silvester’s stupidity, the Marshal’s office issued a follow-up statement:

“The statements made do NOT represent the Bellevue Marshal’s Office. The Bellevue Marshal’s Office always demands that our Deputies engage with our citizens in a friendly and professional manner,” the office expressed.

No surprise that the department went out of their way to make it clear that they have no problem with the offensive content of the video, just that Silvester isn’t supposed to be on social media.

Sadly KTVB noted there’s currently a GoFundMe in place for the scorned deputy that has now raised more than $521,000. Silvester told the news outlet he plans to use the funds to create a scholarship program for “other displaced officers.” He’s also writing a book about his experience tentatively titled “Never Off Duty,” which he has officially signed with Di Angelo Publications to release.

Sounds about white.