Bossip Video

“Is Jamal coming?” According to Gizelle Bryant herself it looks like; “Of course not.”

The Real Housewife of Potomac was a guest this week on The Breakfast Club alongside her fellow “green-eyed bandit” Robyn Dixon and she discussed her relationship status.

If you watched season 5 of #RHOP then you know that Gizelle was seen “reconciling” with her ex-husband/megachurch Pastor, Jamal Bryant.

People including housewives Karen Huger and Monique Samuels questioned the authenticity of their relationship however and Monique made it a point to “prove” that their relationship was fraudulent with a binder full of texts between “Pastor Holy Whore” and his real girlfriend.

Now Gizelle’s telling The Breakfast Club that their real relationship is really over, in part because of the pandemic. After confirming a “plot twist” in her love life, Gizelle told the hosts;

“We were working on us getting back to together … but he lives in Atlanta [and] I live in Maryland … with the pandemic we just realized it’s not the right time,” said Gizelle. “It’s just not going to work.”

She then added that she’s very much so “single”, ” free”and ready for her Hot Girl Summer, “Spring, Winter, and Fall” but made sure t add that Jamal will always be in her life. The exes have three daughters, who weren’t fans of their reconciliation, together.

“We’ve been in each other’s lives for 25 years. He is one of my best friends [and] I to him. I don’t know anyone more than I know a Jamal Bryant,” she said. “No we’re not together but yes we are still in each other’s lives.”

Where is Monique Samuels when you need her to react to this news???

Gizelle and Robyn were on The Breakfast Club to discuss not only their love lives, but season 6 of #RHOP that’s coming in July and their “Reasonably Shady” podcast.

Watch below.