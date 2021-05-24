Bossip Video

“One thing you’re not gonna do is play with my husband’s name!”—Someone with four degrees and an axe to grind…

Once again the ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac are showing that they understand their reality show shenanigans assignment. The #RHOP season 6 trailer is here and it’s PACKED with drama and a new face.

As previously reported Monique Samuels will not be returning this season after she signed off following her Cabernet combat with Candiace and after she eviscerated Gizelle Bryant with her binder at the reunion.

Now the show’s going on without Mo and her replacement is here.

Mia Thornton, a marketing director who owns a beauty/cosmetic company and multiple chiropractic offices in the DMV area, is shown in the trailer alongside her beautiful family that includes a husband 32 years her senior and three children.

She’s also seen opening up about growing up in foster care and later tosses a handful of lettuce Candiace’s way.

Speaking of Candiace, her husband Chris is now managing her career as a recording artist, something her mom Ms. Dorothy doesn’t necessarily approve of. “Good luck with that,” says the purse striking matriarch.

The Grand Dame Karen Huger is seen in the trailer preparing for her 25th wedding anniversary with her Black Bill Gates hubby Ray, that is until he gets a mysterious text from someone calling him “handsome.”

Most shocking in the trailer however is a rift between Gizelle Bryant and Dr. Wendy Osefo. The two sorority sisters apparently have an issue concerning Gizelle gossiping about Wendy’s husband Eddie.

“So when are we going to talk about the Eddie rumors?” asks Gizelle to the other ladies before she’s face to face with a displeased Wendy.

“What you’re not going to do is play with my husband’s name,” says the #RHOP star who’s going into her sophomore season. “I see you for everything that everybody ever said that you were. I will light your a** up!”

In case you’re curious as to what those “Eddie rumors” are, the blogosphere has been buzzing with news about him having a possible mistress and a love child. The attorney clapped back at the rumor on Mother’s Day noting that his wife is the mother to his “ONLY 3 kids.”

Love child? Who said dat?!

In addition to newbie Mia, PEOPLE Magazine has confirmed that there’s another new addition; Robyn’s friend Askale Davis.

Davis is described as “a bubbly, fashionable mother of three with a proud Ethiopian heritage” who calls herself “Ethi-Oprah” and also “likes to stir the pot,” according to the network.

Watch the RHOP season 6 supertease below.



The Real Housewives of Potomac season 6 premieres July 11th 8/7c on Bravo.