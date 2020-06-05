Yikes: Blac Chyna Claims NBCUniversal & The Kardashian/Jenner Family Are Racist Following Gabrielle Union’s Claims Against The Company

The Kardashian family is firing back at Blac Chyna for what they think to be an attempt to take advantage of the country’s current focus on racism.

According to reports from TMZ , Chyna is accusing both NBCUniversal and the Kardashian/Jenner family of racism, which comes on the heels of Gabrielle Union filing a discrimination complaint against the very same company. Blac Chyna’s new attorney is claiming that racism is the real reason Rob & Chyna never ended up getting a second season on E!, which is owned by NBCUniversal.

The reality star is already locked in a legal war with the entire Kardashian family, filing a lawsuit back in October 2017 claiming they went behind her back to NBC and got her reality show with Rob canceled. Now, she’s adding the idea that racism was also involved.

“This is a 2 year old lawsuit in which Chyna has changed her defense more times than we can count. Sadly, unsurprising to anyone, she has stooped to a new low, changing her defense to try to leverage the emotions and pain of the moment, insulting the pain and suffering of real victims of racial injustice and systemic racism,” he said. “We take these allegations very seriously and once again, there is no Rob & Chyna show if there is no Rob & Chyna.” In response, the Kardashian-Jenner family attorney, Marty Singer, told TMZ the following: