Blac Chyna Claims NBCUniversal & The Kardashian/Jenner Family Are Racist

Yikes: Blac Chyna Claims NBCUniversal & The Kardashian/Jenner Family Are Racist Following Gabrielle Union’s Claims Against The Company

- By

Blac Chyna - 92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

The Kardashian family is firing back at Blac Chyna for what they think to be an attempt to take advantage of the country’s current focus on racism.

According to reports from TMZ, Chyna is accusing both NBCUniversal and the Kardashian/Jenner family of racism, which comes on the heels of Gabrielle Union filing a discrimination complaint against the very same company. Blac Chyna’s new attorney is claiming that racism is the real reason Rob & Chyna never ended up getting a second season on E!, which is owned by NBCUniversal.
The reality star is already locked in a legal war with the entire Kardashian family, filing a lawsuit back in October 2017 claiming they went behind her back to NBC and got her reality show with Rob canceled. Now, she’s adding the idea that racism was also involved.
In response, the Kardashian-Jenner family attorney, Marty Singer, told TMZ the following:

“This is a 2 year old lawsuit in which Chyna has changed her defense more times than we can count. Sadly, unsurprising to anyone, she has stooped to a new low, changing her defense to try to leverage the emotions and pain of the moment, insulting the pain and suffering of real victims of racial injustice and systemic racism,” he said. “We take these allegations very seriously and once again, there is no Rob & Chyna show if there is no Rob & Chyna.”

The site added that their sources say it was impossible to continue with a show about the couple simply because Blac Chyna had a restraining order against Rob following the end of their relationship. That–plus the fact that these claims of racism are just now being brought up–is what makes the Kardashian family believe Chyna is simply trying to take advantage of the moment.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, Hate It or Love It?!?!
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.