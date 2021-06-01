Bossip Video

Someone call Andy ASAP because Jen’s “Shah Squad” is still seriously delusional.

If you’ve been keeping up with The Real Housewife of Salt Lake City’s legal drama then you’re well aware Jen Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith are facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with a massive multi-year telemarketing scam.

Jen’s issued not guilty pleas and she’s been carrying on filming #RHOSLC alongside her castmates while thanking fans for support.

Now Shah supporters are pleading with fellow Bravo watchers to “help” their Queen and a GoFundMe’s surfaced asking for $2.5 million in donations to help pay forthcoming legal fees.

TheGoFundMe was launched by Jen’s cousin Danny Felipe who told The Sun that he’s sticking beside his family member no matter what.

“It’s what we do as a family, stick together. Her plea was not guilty. She is innocent. Enough said.”

SIGH.

A description on Danny Felipe’s “Justice For Jen Shah” page specifically requested 10,000 “caring souls” to dish out $250 each for the star who lived in a $3.9M ski chalet.

“We are asking 10,000 caring souls to donate $250. Jen is facing decades incarcerated in prison separated from her family if she is unable to mount a competent and well-thought-out defense. Jen needs $2.5 million dollars because:1) there are over 1 million documents in this case that must be immediately reviewed and analyzed by Jen’s lawyers before her case goes to trial in October 2021; “2) the Southern District of New York is the most expensive jurisdiction in the country to defend a lawsuit, and to hire competent legal counsel; “3) Jen has to have the economic wherewithal to fight the government’s lawyers, who have an open checkbook and can spend millions of dollars prosecuting this case; and “4) by defending this case and going to trial, Jen’s family has and will continue to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal costs, which includes hiring investigators to interview potential witnesses, hiring experts in various fields (economists, accountants, jury consultants, forensic computer and data analysts, etc.) and paying for hundreds of hours of legal research, trial exhibits and witness binders, etc.”

Chile, please!

As you can imagine Bravo fans were BIG mad at the “shameless” begging from Jen Shah’s family considering that she’s accused of scamming the elderly while flaunting a flashy lifestyle on TV.

With that, the GoFundMe was reported and quickly snatched away after raising only $255 in 12 hours for the embattled reality star.

“I can confirm the fundraiser violates our Terms of Service,” a spokeswoman for GoFundMe told The Sun. “The fundraiser has been removed from the platform and all donors were refunded.”

Welp! Nice try, Shah squad!

As previously reported cameras were rolling when Jen suddenly rushed off a bus heading towards a cast trip to Colorado. After her abrupt departure, feds allegedly “swarmed” the transportation vehicle looking for the reality star who they later found and arrested.

Will YOU be watching season 2 of #RHOSLC??? What do YOU think about the latest Jen Shah arrest update???