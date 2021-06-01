“Dopest fanbase on earth,” he wrote on May 27 in his last post on Instagram, proudly sharing the news about “6locc 6a6y” being certified gold.

Last year, Robertson had been arrested on a murder charge in connection to the shooting of 18-year-old Khalil Walker. According to the Dallas Morning News, he was indicted on a lesser charge of manslaughter in February.

15 days after the shooting occurred, Loaded turned himself in to authorities. At the time, the burgeoning rapper still maintained his innocence, sharing a picture of his mugshot on Instagram and telling fans that he appreciated their support.

“They try to make u look guilty wen u innocent regardless .. we going to get pass this. Rip my brother love u​​​​​​​.”

At the time, his attorney told the local news outlet that the two were friends and the incident involved “no malice.”

Lil Loaded started rapping just two years ago at age 18, making his mark quickly with “6locc 6a6y,” with its official video on YouTube being viewed almost 29 million times. The rapper’s attorney Ashkan Mehryari told The Dallas Morning News that “he had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him.”

Rest In Peace, Dashawn Robertson.