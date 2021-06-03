Bossip Video

Singer Summer Walker is “Over It,” apparently. After months of trying to make her relationship work with super producer London On Da Track, she made it clear yesterday that she wants little to do with him now, calling the father of her child out for being an alleged “narcissist.”

Earlier this year Summer and London welcomed a baby girl together but things have seemingly taken a turn for the worst. After the London tweet, a message about people “casually” forgetting her helped them Summer responded directly by calling him out on Instagram and sending women a warning to never deal with men like him.

“Ladies run from this type of man,” she said while resharing the tweet from her child’s father. Summer continued, calling out London as a narcissist who doesn’t want to see her successful without him.

“A man that believes you are NOTHING without them from the start till the end will never want you to be anything without them. They will sabotage anything you do solo and envy you once you begin to stand on your own 2 feet. That’s not real love, that’s control. Big narcissist vibes.“

Summer and London welcomed their baby girl earlier this year in March. Before the infant arrived, she blasted her BD in January, calling him “broken” as he beefed with the mother of one of his other kids online, a woman named Eboni who claimed her child never got any financial support from the music producer or a proper Christmas gift. The two have been dating each other on and off since 2019.

Are YOU shocked by Summer blasting London again like this?