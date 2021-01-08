Bossip Video

Looks like it’s gonna be a long 18 years for Summer.

Summer Walker’s relationship with London on Da Track has been a rollercoaster for some time and now that a baby has been brought into the equation, things don’t seem to be looking “up” right now with the singer hinting at the pitfalls of being pregnant by the super producer after he’s already been put on blast by the other mothers of his children.

In a recent rant, London’s baby mama Eboni when IN on him after she says he failed to bring their daughter anything sufficient for Christmas after not collecting any child support payments from him, ever. Eboni alleged London had his lawyers drop off two stuffed animals for the tot, something she scoffed at.

Hours after Eboni went off, Summer chimed in with her own message, seemingly shading London.

“These broken men don’t need a gf or a wife to hold them down. They need father figures, rehab, AA, & a therapist.”

Summer’s caption read:

“Wish I understood this in high school & college I prolly would’ve stayed a virgin all the way till I was in my 20’s.”

Yikes! Ironically, Eboni tried to warn Summer about his apparent ways before she was pregnant. Do you think Summer should’ve seen this coming?