Bossip Video

Whoa, whoa, whoa, what?!

Florida never ceases to leave us shocked, appalled, confused, incredulous, and in a state of head-scratching disbelief at the events that transpire within the state’s boundaries. Today, we bring you a story from USA Today that details a shootout the likes of which we’ve never heard before.

A 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy ran away from a children’s group home in Enterprise, Florida, broke into a nearby home, and began to burglarize it when police showed up to stop them. What the officers didn’t know was that the barely teen team had acquired two firearms inside the home, an AK-47 rifle and a shotgun. Upon the cops’ arrival to the scene, the pair opened fire on some Mickey and Mallory s#!t.

Officers reportedly did not return fire for quite some time until the young girl came out of the garage and aimed the shotgun at them. She was subsequently put down with several rounds. The boy, not wanting to suffer a similar fate, put down his weapon and gave himself up.

“They were traversing the length of that house and opening fire on deputies from different angles,” Chitwood said. “They were out on the pool deck, they shot from the bedroom window, they shot from the garage door. This is like Bonnie and Clyde at 12 years old and 14 years of age.”

The young boy told police that the girl was the “brains” behind the shooting as she told him, “I’m going to roll this down like GTA,” according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

At this time the children have not been named because it has not been decided whether or not they will be charged as adults. That said, this little girl will find out very quickly that this was NOT a video game when her behind is sitting in a cell.