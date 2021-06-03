Bossip Video

After being detained at his high school graduation for throwing money on stage, Metro Marrs hits the ground running with his new song and visual for “Prosper.”

Last month, SinceThe80s and Quality Control rapper Metro Marrs was in the headlines throughout every publication across the country, all for being a charitable young man and making it ran at his high school graduation. He took the stage on the biggest day of his life and proceeded to throw thousands of dollars in the air. Many of his classmates went straight to Instagram to show off the money they caught and several made it known they would be putting the money in their scrapbooks to remember forever. As always, the authorities at the school decided to ruin things, having an issue with him giving back. He ended up being detained and escorted off stage.

Now, Metro is taking all the attention and press and putting it towards his bright future and his post-high school career as a rapper. Today, he released his new single “Prosper” and also dropped a visual to accompany the new record. The visual and song comes before his new mixtape Popular Loner, which is set to release on June 18th. You can peep the song and visual below.