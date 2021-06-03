Black extravagance

Last night’s spectacular celebration of Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas‘s birthday was a star-studded Black tie affair with an epic guest list that included Diddy, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Lil Durk, Teyana Taylor, the City Girls, T.I. & Tiny, Druski, Ray J, and many more.

Guests were treated to a night of lavish exuberance, swanky cocktails, fabulous fashions, and revolving photo booth shenanigans at the luxuriously decorated Fox theater in downtown Atlanta.

Diddy, who hasn’t slept in days, was front and center with the man of the hour who looked like wealth in an opulent tux with a cream jacket.

Looks were served the entire night by stylish stunners like Jayda Cheaves, Keyshia Ka’oir, Marlo Hampton, Teyana Taylor, and the City Girls.

Look at the material.

The buzzy event marks the latest bar-raising bash produced by exquisite eventress Hannah Kang.

You may remember her work on Mulatto’s Royal Casino bash that brought out Atlanta’s jazziest tastemakers, heart-breakers, and fanny-shakers for a Roaring 20s-themed night of fun.

She also blessed Kash Doll with a lavish ‘Kash Bash’ hosted by 50 Cent at an intimate venue flourished with floral arrangements, swanky accouterments, and gorgeous portraits of the Detroit Queen.

And, most recently, was the mastermind behind Young Nudy’s spooky album release event.

Where she found this tiger (and how she got it to behave the entire night), we would love to know, but you may want to save your leftover stimmy bucks to book Hannah for your next birthday bash.

What were your fave looks of the night? Tell us down below and enjoy more extravagant photos/videos on the flip.