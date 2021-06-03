Bossip Video

SZA is looking for some help to get Travis Scott for a performance, saying she doesn’t have the rapper’s contact info.

On Thursday, the singer took to Twitter to plead with her followers to help her get in touch with La Flame, hoping to get together for a special performance of their 2017 track, “Love Galore.”

“Can somebody ask Travis to perform love galore w me one last time for old times sake,” she tweeted. “Ion got his number lol”

Scott and SZA’s collaboration was a standout single from her debut album, CTRL, and remains a fan favorite to this day. Obviously, a lot of time has passed since then, so it’s not surprising that these two might not have one another’s contact info all this time later.

Of course, fans read into everything, and this plea from SZA has a lot of folks thinking that she could be planning something special regarding CTRL. Earlier this week, she tweeted about rehearsing the fan-favorite track “20 Something,” which also alludes to something in the works.

While listeners have been begging for a new album for years, CTRL does turn four on June 9, so that could mean she’s working on an anniversary special. Recently, when a fan tweeted her this week saying “I cant wrap my head around that ur prolly sitting in ur house just replying to tweets,” she answered with a simple “das cause I’m not lol” and a shot of a rehearsal space.

So, something is happening. We’ll see if any of these rumors of a CTRL anniversary special come to fruition next week.