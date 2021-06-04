Bossip Video

Now, this is interesting…

Tiffany Haddish will portray a late track icon with the blessing of the runner’s widower. Variety reports that the actress is starring in and producing the Florence “Flo-Jo” Griffith Joyner biopic to honor her “childhood hero.”

“I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo’s story the way it should be told,” said Haddish about playing Flo-Jo via press release. “My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my ‘she-ro’ Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed.”

The “Girls Trip” actress is on hand to tell the story of the “Olympian’s remarkable life and untimely death, showcasing her historic feats, but also her enduring impact on the entire world of sports and in the communities that needed her help and inspiration the most.”

Flo-Jo is of course heralded for her iconic style that included the one-legger running suits, and mile-long nails…

moreover, many of the records that the fastest woman of all time set in the 1988 Olympics have yet to be broken. The incomparable track titan, unfortunately, passed away in 1998 at the age of 38 of an epileptic seizure.

Flo-Jo’s widower and former coach Al Joyner who’s serving as producer and creative consultant on the project praised Tiffany’s casting saying;

“I am so elated to team up with game1 and Tiffany Haddish on this project,” said Joyner via press release. “Working with Tiffany has been a great pleasure – she is incredibly dedicated, focused, and committed to portraying the spirit of Florence accurately, whose legacy of making a difference in the world will live on for generations to come. I hope that this film touches all who see it and inspires people to BE the change the world so desperately needs right now!”

Joyner is also training Tiffany to “transform into the track star “using methods that his late wife deployed during her career.

While Mr. Joyner is elated to have Tiffany on board, not everyone’s pleased. Some folks on social media are wondering why an actual athlete wasn’t chosen and/or actresses like Robin Thede, MJ Rodriguez, or Senequa Martin Greene who bear a resemblance to Flo-Jo weren’t tapped.

Others are concerned about the preservation of Flo-Jo’s legacy.

According to Tifanny herself, however, there’s absolutely nothing to worry about and she’s excited to get to work.

What do YOU think about Tiffany Haddish making a mad dash to play Flo-Jo? Several people have pointed out that Tiffany has sharpened her acting chops and could knock the biopic out of the park.

Do YOU think “she ready” to play Flo-Jo?