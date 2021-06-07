Bossip Video

Some messy unswirling…

Kenya Duke is putting her famous estranged husband Gary Owen on blast, AGAIN!

Previously we told you that Kenya blasted Gary for allegedly cheating with a friend of Claudia Jordan’s, which Claudia denied. Things took a spiral after she claimed the star had abandoned her and three kids financially, not paying a single bill for months after he totally supported them for 23 years.

Kenya is fed up with Gary and thinks the comedian even taunted her recently by wearing a shirt that read “breadwinner,” even though he hasn’t allegedly dished out a dollar or communicated with her in months.

Sharing a photo on Gary in his “breadwinner” shirt, Kenya went OFF on Instagram writing:

I have allowed you to tell your family, friends, and fans any false narrative that you want or need it to be about us, the relationship and our kids. Because I DON’T care or feel a need to defend or explain myself. You and I know what it really is! But when you go and make these dumb passive aggressive posts in these insensitive ass t-shirts, I am triggered and you now have my attention.

The upset wife then went into detail with her claims of Gary being financially abusive.

You haven’t supported us since April 1st. Nothing, nada, zero not electric, water, gas, not insurance (medical, dental, life, car, house, etc.), not groceries, not maintenance for the house, not the gas or maintenance of the cars, not the platinum card I got for us (because you wanted one) and you couldn’t get one (on your own), not the cell phone you had for 23 years; instead you just got another phone number and didn’t pay the bill. All of our bills are attached to my SSN and credit. You have paid the $4500 mortgage that is attached to your SSN and credit (for the 1st time) but that is it. You haven’t seen your daughter in over 6 1/2 months, you haven’t seen your son in over 4 months.

Kenya continued, reminding Gary of the days he used his family for “content.”

This is your choice. You do remember us right???? I “guess” we were useful when your content was needed. Or when I allowed you to live your best life while I stayed back with our kids, the house and taking care of the business. This is what it is after 23 years, of being the only one to have your back 100% of the time, wow! The new you is a Mofo. Do you even recognize right anymore?

Kenya ended her rant by reminding Gary to be bright and early for their divorce court date.

You are not a good guy, so cut it out and get a shirt that says DEADbEAT. I will let you get back to living your best life…lying, clout chasing, side chicks, and looking for a black celebrity friend group. #igiveyouzeroproblems#noliestold

#DONTBELATEFORTHECOURTDATE

Peep Gary in his T-Shirt and Kenya’s whole message below.

