Claudia Jordan has responded thoroughly to allegations she played the wing-woman to married comedian Gary Owen. Yesterday, Owen’s wife of 18 years, Kenya Duke, called Claudia out by name to seemingly blast Claudia for allegedly hooking her famous hubby up with one of her friends. Duke’s allegations were made just one week after the 46-year-old mother filed for divorce from him, but was he creepin’?

Claudia says not on her watch.

The Cocktails with Queens host used her IG platform to go live and address Gary’s wife’s claims but did acknowledge that she met up with Gary and a girlfriend platonically. In tweets, Claudia said she hoped for an apology after the clarification.

“I just hope the apology and the back pedal is as loud at the false accusation. That is all. Carry on…. smh.”

So what really happened? Claudia acknowledged she did meet up with Gary Owen with her girlfriend in Texas but says no cheating went down.

“He was in town recently and I went and met him for a bite to eat and I bought my friend with me. He didn’t wanna go, he was tired. I’m not gonna say my friend’s name because they are going to say it was her…because I am in a relationship too. Even though we know what it is, we’re friends.”

Claudia reiterated she was cognizant of how it may have “looked” but says it was all just laughter and respect.

“It’s like me him and my homie and we are just talking, shooting sh*t.”

Claudia’s “confession” of innocence was reshared by ItsOnsite. Hit play to hear it on the second slide.

Do you think Claudia deserves a huge apology from Kenya after hearing her explanation?