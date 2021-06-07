Bossip Video

Just as many folks expected, the rumors of an “explosive” fallout between Mariah Carey and Jay-Z are anything but true.

The “We Belong Together” singer took to Twitter on Monday to respond to reports that circulated over the weekend, which claimed she departed from her management deal with Roc Nation because of a “blazing row” during a meeting about the future of her career.

Mimi had the perfect response to the rumors, citing her number one song with Jay-Z before quoting one of his famous lines from “Izzo (H.O.V.A).”

“The only “explosive” situation I’d ever “get into” with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song “Heartbreaker”!!” she wrote on Monday morning. “To the people who make up these lies I say “Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****”!”

These rumors all started from an exclusive report by The Sun, which claims the singer left Jay-Z’s Roc Nation–which she signed with in 2017–after the two starts got into an “explosive meeting” about her music career.

“Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all,” a source close to the situation told The Sun. “She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation. She will formally depart in the next few weeks.” The source added, “It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse. Mariah has been talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps.”

With that being said, Carey is no longer listed as a represented artist on Roc Nation’s website. So, whatever the status of their personal relationship, the fact that they parted ways professionally seems to be true–but luckily, according to Mariah, things are still good between her and Hov.