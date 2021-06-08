Heyyy London

All eyes were on stunning ring girl London Alexus who stole the show during the Mayweather/Paul exhibition match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The gorgeous model was the winner of Floyd Mayweather’s TMT Ring Girls campaign that gave one woman a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity (and all-expense paid trip) to be a ring girl during the 8-round exhibition during this weekend’s fight.

“We are excited to launch ‘TMT Ring Girls’,” read a statement by James McNair, President of The Money Team. “Being able to give this opportunity to a fan on such a big stage with the world watching is huge. It’s important to The Money Team that we engage with and give opportunities to our fans and supporters.”

She also made an appearance at Floyd’s exclusive ’50 Karats By Floyd Mayweather’ pop-up experience at Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau Hotel.

Mayweather’s $18 million watch from his private collection was featured along with the largest privately owned Richard Mille watch collection in North America by Limitless’ Jas Mathur.

“I know during COVID, we couldn’t really gather in large groups and that has affected a lot of people and since this boxing exhibition is unconventional; I wanted to do something different to engage my fans and give them a unique experience,” read Mayweather’s press release statement sent exclusively to For(bes) The Culture.

Special guests included Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards who praised Floyd’s entrepreneurial prowess.

“He does a great job continuing to bring money in… getting to know him and us building a relationship ain’t going to do nothing but help me in the long run,” Edwards said. I just got in the NBA [for] my first year, and I don’t really know that much about money, so it’s going to help me for sure.”

Will you be following London’s Instagram baddie journey? Tell us down below and enjoy some of London’s hottest pics on the flip.