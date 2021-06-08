Bossip Video

It’s about that time…

We are just hours away from the debut of yet another blockbuster Marvel Studios-Disney Plus collaboration! At midnight tonight (PST, 3 am EST), Loki will officially be an MCU property and as we pointed out previously, the early reviews are ecstatic. Not that we expected anything else from the comic book house made by the mouse but the level of excitement for this series seems to eclipse that of the previous streaming offerings.

However, Marvel has never seen a hype train that they didn’t want to add even MORE hype on top of. Thus, they have released a new pair of short clips to give you a taste of what the series has in store for you later this evening.





Play



Yes, that’s right, TWO clips.





Play



In case you were unaware, one of our favorite actresses in the game is also a part of this time-traveling, detective, buddy cop, comedy. Feast your eyes on “Renslayer” who is played by the great Gugu Mbatha-Raw!

When the pandemic hit Raw like so many others around the world was forced to step back from her acting career. The star who has also made appearances in “Black Mirror” and British comedy “Misbehaviour” spoke to Forbes last year about adjusting during the lockdown period right before she was set to film “Loki.”

“I was in the middle of filming when the pandemic happened, so I had a real break, I’ve been painting and reading. Like so many others, I was at home for a long time.” Gugu continued, “Not to make light of the suffering going on, but in some ways, it has been an opportunity for me to get a fresh perspective on things. It is downtime that perhaps I might not have had, and now I’m thankful to be back to work. It’s been a journey for everyone, but it’s all for a greater reason and the greater good.”

We are ready!

Oh, but there’s more, Lovecraft Country standout Wunmi Mosaku is also a co-star of the series playing the role of Hunter B-15. Based on the name and the character photo, she is playing absolutely NO games and we fully expect the internet to lose it when she commences the a$$-kicking!

Mosaku took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a teaser of the MCU series with fans ahead of its release.

“We interrupt this timeline for a glorious purpose. Marvel Studios’ #Loki arrives tomorrow with new episodes every Wednesday,” she wrote underneath a video of the action-packed clip.

This is exciting!

Are you ready to take this ride? We damn sure are!