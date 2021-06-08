Offset knows he made an impact by speaking out during the 2020 presidential election.
The Migos rapper spoke about the importance of making your voice heard during a recent interview with Billboard. Throughout the conversation, Offset talked about being a pillar in his community, also getting into his decision to vote for the first time as a convicted felon.
As you probably already know, Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia was the most surprising red state to flip to blue in the 2020 presidential election, and there were a lot of contributing factors that made it happen. For Offset, it meant a lot for him to feel like he helped contribute to the historic win.
“With voting, I just never felt like I was a part of that. I was young, too. I’m just a grown man now, and I understand the importance and we can only change things by voting,” he explained. “When I went to Gwinnett [County], I know I helped Biden win on that. I don’t want to name him in the thing, but it’s the facts. Gwinnett County was in the red at first, and then when I did that, it went to blue. It’s the first time Georgia did that in like 10 or 20 years. Contributing to that, I felt the power, and it was just the right thing to do.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Offset talked about being a pioneer in other ways, like shaping the sound of the music industry today.
“Yeah bro. It’s a fact. If you go back in time and listen to music prior to 2013, the cadence and the flow didn’t matter. It was more about the bars and what you’re saying,” Offset told Billboard. “Now, people get away with not saying nothing as long as the cadence and flow are good, and I feel like we created that. We did.
He continued, “I remember when Quavo was most influential in 2013. It just don’t be no respect given but that’s how my generation is anyway. A lot of kids don’t know about 2Pac and don’t respect it. It just be blowing my mind. I just take it as, you gotta keep proving to people who you are. And that’s okay with me, because that’s been my life story.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.