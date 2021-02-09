Bossip Video

Offset is being sued by popular Los Angeles car rental company Platinum Transportation for never returning their expensive Bentley Bentayga and refusing to help or pay a dime more for its disappearance.

Offset has spent the majority of his quarantine in Los Angeles working with his Migos group members on their highly-anticipated upcoming project, CULTURE III. While in LA, Offset has drama following him as last summer, he was caught in the middle of a Trump rally where the protestors lied, saying he had a gun and causing him to be detained by police.

According to TMZ, he now is in the middle of even more drama for allegedly never returning a Bentley Bentayga he rented from Platinum Transportation Group, not being very helpful in locating the car or finding a resolution.

PTG claims it drew up a contract with Offset in May, recognizing him as a repeat customer of theirs. At first, Platinum says the deal was to rent their new 2020 Bentley Bentayga for a couple days at a rate of just less than $600 a day. They claim that initial rental period kept on getting pushed out by Offset … and a new deal was allegedly made to have him hold onto the whip ’til late July. Platinum claims Offset told them he didn’t have the car in his possession, didn’t know who had the car last, or where the hell it was. It had vanished — or at least that’s what Platinum is claiming he told them, with no rational explanation.

After July 25th, PTG claims Offset stopped paying on the car lease and went on as if nothing was wrong and it was their problem to find the missing car. The company still hasn’t located the Bentley, prompting the lawsuit against Offset. They also claim he cost them major money–upwards of 6 figures–they could have made by renting out the car to someone else after he was done.

Platinum has a reputation that is spotless with almost zero complaints while dealing with the most elite clients in the world. The company has admitted Offset is a repeat customer with no previous issues, which is also why they rented him the expensive ride for only $600 a day. Hopefully, these two can come together and settle this out of court, because if you’re in Los Angeles, you would rather deal with Platinum than anyone else.