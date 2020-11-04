Bossip Video

On November 3rd, Offset did his part to make sure voters in line had something good to eat on such an important day.

Just a few hours after he cast his vote on Election Day, the rapper traveled to different polling stations around Georgia to distribute food to hungry residents who were waiting in line to cast their ballots. He did this in partnership with AXSD Media and the Lincoln Project, a group of conservatives who have set out to prevent Donald Trump from winning a second term.

On Election Day, Offset announced his plans for food delivery in an Instagram post, in which he encouraged his fellow Georgians to hit the polls.

Offset got his vote out in Atlanta today. #Vote2020 🗳💫pic.twitter.com/owGkP4803S — Complex (@Complex) November 3, 2020

According to reports from TMZ, Offset made three stops in Gwinnett and Fulton counties on Tuesday, taking photos with fans and handing out some delicious food from Big Dave’s Cheesesteak and Slutty Vegan restaurants.