Lol, these folks really think they had the right to storm the Capitol.

In America, you can be sued for literally anything. Doesn’t matter if something was your fault or not, there is always someone else you can try to sue when something bad happens to you. Such is the case with the family of MAGA miscreant and Capitol insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt. Ashli was the belligerent brunette who was gunned down by a Capitol police officer when she and her KKKronies tried to violently enter the chamber of the house. While we’re sure her grieving family misses her dearly, what the f**k did they expect the authorities to do? So that we’re super clear, storming the capitol to stop the lawful election of Joe Biden is NOT the same as “resisting arrest”. But if #FFFFFFolks really want to go there, why didn’t she just “cOmPly”?

Anyway, DailyMail is reporting that Ashli’s family has filed a lawsuit against the police in D.C. to force them to reveal the identity of the officer who fired the shots the killed their beloved rule-breaker. This comes a month after the Dept. of Justice announced that the officer in question will not face criminal charges. The outraged Babbitts demand that all information surrounding the internal investigation be turned over to them. Good luck with that.

In addition, the family has also filed a $10 million wrongful death lawsuit. Again, good luck with that. It’s hilarious how all-of-a-sudden they don’t trust the police when we’d bet any amount of money these same soup cookies have looked cynically upon Black Lives Matter protesters who recount their stories of police brutality. Oh, the irony.

Boo-hoo.