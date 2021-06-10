Pu**y Talk: Red Table Hosts Get Yoni Steams And Jada Says “If You Can Listen To All These Lil Rap Artists Abuse Vagina You Can Watch Women Give It Honor And Praise” [VIDEO]

This week’s episode of “Red Table Talk” on Facebook Watch was all about singing the praises of the punanny… Seriously.

The episode kicked off with Jada Pinkett-Smith informing Willow and Gam that she’d ordered yoni steaming kits from the Black woman owned Goddess Detox

brand and that the three of them were set to do a yoni steam on camera. Following their on camera vaginal steaming session the trio were joined by Jada’s world renowned healer of 30+ years, Queen Afua, who shared her trusted tools for less stress, better sex, diet, and overall health. The episode is now streaming on Facebook Watch HERE or you can watch it below.

We compiled a couple of key quotes from the episode:

While they were steaming — Jada questioned her co-hosts about the experience noting, “This is real queen throne action right here. This is what I love.”

She also revealed the practice is rooted in Eastern and African traditions:

“You know, steaming is an ancient practice that originated in Asia and Africa and it was originally used to cleanse yourself after you finish menstruating.”

Jada mentioned the benefits of steaming may extend beyond physical health into sexual wellness.

“I’ve read somewhere that vaginal steams are like an aphrodisiac,” Jada shared. “They say there’s lots of health benefits, but for me, I just feel like spending time with your vagina in a way that, like, just to just show it appreciation and care.”

One of the great things about every episode of “Red Table Talk” is that Willow, Jada and Gam approach every conversation through a different generational lens and this discussion was no different.

Gam talked about how women her age haven’t been as comfortable discussing their vaginas:

“We didn’t talk about our vaginas, right? My generation.” Gam shared. “Women my age, you know, it’s always been so taboo and so much shame. Do you guys talk about it freely?”

On the opposite spectrum, Willow said she and her girlfriends are much more comfortable talking about their vaginas.

“100%, because we’re trying to figure it out,” Willow explained. ” We’re, like, “Hey, this and this and this. What’s your experience?”

“We don’t talk–In my generation, we still don’t talk about it.” Jada said.

We also loved that Jada was set on having the conversation BECAUSE men have normalized talking about their sex organs.

“I’m sure boys sit around all day talking about their penises,” Jada said. “I mean, that’s why I’m telling you right now I don’t want to hear nothing about this show. It being TMI and all that, ’cause if you can listen to all these little rap artists talk and abuse the vagina. You sure as hell can watch women give it honor and praise.” “And spend quality time, so I don’t want to hear it,” Jada said. “They’ll be like, ‘It’s TMI. Oh, my God.’ And I don’t really care because we have to change the narrative around the vagina, and women have to take it back.”

Do you agree?

Another great point the women brought up is that women often pay attention or take care of their vagina for others

“Yeah, you’re always like, ‘Oh, I got to get it waxed ’cause I’m about to see such and such,'” Jada said.

Gam added that she was shocked to recently see a commercial for deodorant on television.

“For your vagina?” Jada asked.

“Yes,” Gammy responded.

“There’s no penis deodorant,” Willow noted.

Yeah that’s definitely some BS…

Once Queen Afua joined the table she spoke to the women about womb wellness:

“Most will quote the uterus,” Queen Afua explained. “She’s down there. Over there, disconnected. Causing pain, strife, having babies, having hit-and-run lovers, in pain, attracting toxic relationships.” “Every woman has either had a womb issue from the past, present, or about to have one,” Queen Afua added. “I found that the womb is not just physical. It’s three womb centers. The womb of the mind, for what we think. The womb of our heart, for what we feel. The womb of our seat of creation and what we birth. If you speak to the average woman, she’s suffering in silence. So that’s the life of a woman who’s suppressing and doing her work, doing everything, making the meals, making things happen, but she’s in pain.” “So whether you’re suffering from endometriosis or fibroid tumors, or heavy bleeding,” Queen Afua continued. “I was bedridden. When my period would come, I said ‘OK, I’m gonna die right here.’ That suffering, that’s your uterus world. Over here is the womb wellness, and the womb wellness is self-care, self-reflection, self-love, owning her, having a conversation. ‘What do you need?’ She wants water. She wants self-massage. She wants to be affirmed, and you have the power to heal.”

Queen Afua next introduced some important questions every woman should ask her vagina.

“The first one: if your vagina could speak, what would she say?” Queen Afua said. “She would be like, ‘Girl, put me in the sunlight,’” Willow said. “Oh, honey. Come on! Sunlight! OK, because that’s your vitamins. That’s nourishment,” Queen Afua explained.

We definitely want you to watch this episode but we thought it was really important to share some of Queen Afua’s advice about food and womb wellness.

“And when I mean cleansing, in some cases, one will fast and cleanse from eating toxic foods,” Queen Afua advised. “‘Cause every time that you eat you have to ask the question: is this real food or this an emotional issue that I’m having? Is this some suppressed rage, anger, that I’m eating myself to death? Start to steam and bake as opposed to fry.” “Stop eating late at night and laying down on the food because it just sits in the colon which drops on the uterus,” Queen Afua added. “There are herbs and spices that are excellent for womb wellness and overall wellness. I cannot have a day without ginger. Ginger is the big mama. Mint helps open up your breath, your lungs, so you can be more engaged sexually and lovingly. Basil is an aphrodisiac. Take cinnamon to calm your emotions. Cayenne pepper, everyone has in their home, is excellent for circulation. If you have an orgasm but you don’t feel it, cayenne pepper will help. Cut out the sugar or cut it down.” “Have fruits. Have your fruits. Have your berries. Just eat the berries. It’s gonna take another month. You have to shift that thinking. It’s like you’re entering into a new life. Welcome. So you say ‘I’m gonna eat my fruits, my berries.’ Your cravings will end. So if you have your blueberries, your blackberries, your raspberries, it will also increase circulation to the womb so your womb will stay alive and vibrant all of your life.”

This was definitely an unusual episode but we really found it valuable. What was your favorite part?