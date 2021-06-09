Bossip Video

Rapper Boosie Badazz is not here for Black men fawning over subpar white women, just because they’re white it seems. The rapper offered his hot take on interracial dating for a recent interview with Vlad TV and slammed some of his friends who try to convince him and others that ‘white is right” while seemingly having no real standards at all.

In an excerpt from his recent interview with DJ Vlad, Boosie Badazz talks about the different types of white people that Black women and Black men tend to pursue.

“A white man…you see him in the airport, he got the baddest Black b*tch you seen in three years, but the Black dude got a white girl look like mother f*cking Miss Piggy!”

Boosie continued,

I don’t understand that sh*t. I swear to God…me and my boy was talking about that the other day. If we gon’ get the white girls, we gotta do better. I told my boy that one day and he was like ‘white girls, they gone ride witchya, Boosie they gonna ride witchya.”

Later in the clip, Boosie did discuss his feeling on colorism further after Vlad brought up the controversial photo of Serena Williams that trended after fans thought she bleached her skin.

“I like my beautiful Black women!” Boosie exclaimed. “I posted Serena. Like, bruh. Serena, we need you right now. We need your face to be Black, like for real.”

Do YOU agree or disagree with Boosie here?