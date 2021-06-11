Bossip Video

Gary Owen appeared on The Wendy Williams Show this week amid his ongoing divorce from Kenya Duke — and his appearance was nothing short of interesting.

Over the last several months, Duke has blasted her famous ex several times in Instagram posts alleging that he’s been financially abusive, an absentee dad, and taunting her with subliminal messages. Gary visited Wendy’s purple couch and addressed Kenya’s claim of him being a “deadbeat” directly.

“We have adults.” He joked with Wendy, “I just wanna make sure there’s no child support.

After the audience erupted in shock, Owen continued:

“No, for real, ’cause it got out there that I’m a ‘deadbeat’ dad, but our kids are adults.”

Wendy who openly lusted after soon-to-be-single Gary wanted to know why the marriage didn’t work out. Owen, still being coy, revealed there’s a “twist” in the divorce.

“I can’t… I’ve been silent the whole time because social media is like a soap opera and I was a guest with the divorce. I don’t plan on being a regular cast member. My lawyer doesn’t want me to say anything,” Owen said . “We got a lotta legal stuff we gotta go through. But I will say, there’s a big twist in my divorce that a lot of people don’t know about. It’s a doozy, but I can’t speak on it yet. But it’s big. It changed the whole dynamic of the divorce.”

Gary went on to agree with Kenya’s claim that he hasn’t seen his kids in the last several months, but says he was shooting a movie while his youngest daughter was away at college, adding it’s not “uncommon” for parents to not see kids who go away for school. He also denied wearing a “breadwinner” shirt to taunt her.

In related news, Wendy listened on and batted her lashes, clearly shooting her shot at Gary during his visit. She also seemingly asked him out on a date.

