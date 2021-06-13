Bossip Video

Safaree knows you think he’s expecting a baby with a woman who’s not his estranged wife Erica Mena, and he’s issuing a response.

As previously reported TheNeighborhoodTalk broke a stroy that the “Love & Hip Hop” star is expecting a child with an unnamed woman. Erica herself is currently pregnant with his second child.

Safaree is denying the pregnant mistress allegations in a recent social media post.

“I have 1 baby about to be born,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “Stop spreading [cap.]” Only addressing [because] of a dumb a** family member who I just blocked.”

Welp! So much for that.

While the baby rumor isn’t true, what IS true is that Safaree filed a petition to make sure he can be present when Erica gives birth to their second child in July. Erica is apparently opposed to having him in the delivery room and Safaree wants a judge make it mandatory that he’s there.

Erica filed for divorce from Safaree in May. As previously reported Erica is asking for primary physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Safire, but she’s “willing to share joint legal custody”, according to TMZ. She also wants child support and “exclusive use of the home they currently share.”