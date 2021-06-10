Bossip Video

Safaree Samuels doesn’t want to miss out on the birth of his new baby and he’s already making moves so that estranged wife Erica Mena doesn’t ruin that opportunty. according to a TMZ report, the “Love and Hip Hop” reality star recently filed court documents that make it clear he wants to witness his child’s birth.

Unfortunaltey for Safaree, he firmly believes the only way he can assure he sees the birth of his second baby with Mena is for the court to step in and force Erica to allow it. The couple already has a daughter, 1-year-old baby girl Safire Samuels.

Previously, we told you that Erica Mena filed for divorce from Safaree after only 2 years last month. The manuever came after fans speculated that Safaree may have been cheating after video of him dancing in the club with a mysterious female surfaced online.

The 33-year-old reality star reportedly filed for divorce in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia where she and Samuels formally jumped the broom back in 2019. Erica asked for primary custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Safire in divorce docs. In addition, Mena wants Safaree to shell out child support and she wants full control of the home they currently share together.

Earlier today, Erica seemingly responded to Safaree’scourt request with a crytic post shared to her Instagram account.