Hold onto your ovaries, SheaMoisture’s Father’s Day campaign is out and it features beautiful depictions of Black fatherhood and purely precious children.

Taylor Bennett is not only starring in the brand’s digital campaign, Father’s Day – A Father’s Lullaby, but he’s unveiling an original lullaby written and sung by Emmy-nominated songwriter Kareem James.

The Father’s Lullaby campaign features an original lullaby titled “Light Inside of You” that can be “passed down for years to come and celebrated as a new staple for Black families.” Taylor is of course the proud father of his son, Blake.

“I’m proud to team up with SheaMoisture Men for their latest campaign, A Father’s Lullaby,” Taylor said via a statement. “As a father, speaking power and legacy into my children and cultivating an individual bond with them is what’s most important and rewarding for me. The lullaby which SheaMoisture Men created with Kareem James embodies the intimate connection that we as men have with our children, and I hope that it brings listeners to a place of comfort and care.”

Releasing alongside this lullaby series, SheaMoisture is sponsoring a content series with Black Love, Inc. titled ‘Father Noir’ – a visual memoir to celebrate Black fatherhood throughout the month of June.

The visual memoir features photos by photographer Erik Umphrey, and the work of multi-award-winning producer, Tommy Oliver who’ve curated imagery and compelling conversation that takes audiences on a visual journey, documenting the process of creating lasting imprints of beautiful, iconic imagery.





Stunning work, right?

Finally, in tandem with the lullaby and campaign, SheaMoisture is offering a limited-time product gift set, available now at Walmart stores and on Walmart.com for $14.88. The set features Raw Shea Butter & Mafura Oil Moisturizing Body Wash and Shampoo, and a custom Vanilla Bean & White Musk candle.

What do YOU think about SheaMoisture’s Father’s Day campaign?