For anyone still stuck on what to get dad this Sunday, here are a few super last-minute gift ideas for Father’s Day 2021.

Father’s Day is upon us and it’s the time to drive yourself crazy thinking about how to find the perfect gift for the father figure in your life. From electronics to clothes, to random items they might be into, we got you covered. Stop giving that gentleman gift cards and put a little thought into it!

Nike Woven Shorts–

Legs are out this summer, so grab your dad some comfortable knee-showing shorts. Of course, it may come with some pushback, but the comfortableness will win him over in no time.

Vintage Frames Sunglasses

Vintage Frames has dozens of choices for every type of man. They have styles for an older or younger father in your life and to be quite honest, they have styles even your grandfather would appreciate. Vintage Frames is a brand the Bossip family lives by and at this point, pretty much collects. It’s the type of brand you go to for a gift and can’t help but add something for yourself to the cart, as well.

Vinyl Record Player With Bluetooth & Built-in Speakers

You’re an adult now, but there’s still that Vinyl cabinet or contraption you can’t touch. It barely works, it’s on its last leg, the records are skipping…Why let him live like that? Get your dad a new record player with Bluetooth so everyone can use it without touching. Seems like a no-brainer.

Apple TV

The Apple TV is, hands down, the best streaming player on the market–especially since it works perfectly with an iPhone. It’s the perfect technology to gift anyone to add to their television relaxation experience.

Apple Earpods

One of the best Bluetooth headphones on the market, earpods will work with whatever phone he has: flip phone, iPhone, or even an Android.

Traeger Grills PRO575

There is no better gift on the market for the grill master or even the want-to-be-grill-master in your life than a Traeger Grill. Trust us when we tell you he’s seen the ads on Youtube, heard the ads on radio, and probably on his favorite podcast, too. If you have a little money to spend, this is the perfect grill. It’s also a gift for him that’s a gift to yourself, as well. You get to enjoy the most amazing foods on this grill without even having to use it. It’s a win-win situation.