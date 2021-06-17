Bossip Video

Kanye West’s new romance with Irina Shayk has been hot in the headlines for the past few weeks, and it probably no surprise to the rapper, wo reportedly thinks they’d make a perfect power couple.

The latest reports about the rapper/producer/fashion mogul and his new model boo claim that things are going well for the pair and that Kanye was proactive in their romance.

“They’ve been dating for a couple months now, from talking to meeting and now taking a trip for his birthday. Kanye loves that Irina is very easygoing and a laid-back person to be with,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that he was “the first one to reach out.”

The outlet also reports that West, who is 44, admires 35-year-old Shayk’s high standing in the fashion world.

“Kanye also loves that Irina is an established and respected model in the fashion community. He loves that she carries clout with the fashion world,” the insider adds. “He thinks they could be a very chic power couple.”

The pair were spotted together in Provence, France celebrating West’s birthday earlier this month.

“He’s always thought she was beautiful and they’re both looking forward to seeing where this goes,” a second insider told US Weekly.

During the June 10th finale episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian confessed to her mom that West’s move to Wyoming was a big part of their split and hat she felt it best he find happiness with someone who could pick up and be with him in another state.

“After turning 40 this year, I realized like, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,’” Kardashian said in the episode. “To me, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want. I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone who wants to work out with me.”

It was Kardashian’s “third-wheeling” workouts with Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian that crystalized for Kim how unhappy she was in her marriage, she said. Fortunately, Kardashian knew about West’s new romance before they went public and is reportedly cool with Kanye moving on, especially with Shayk,

“Kim doesn’t mind because she saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley [Cooper],” a source divulged earlier this month.

Speaking of Cooper, Shayk was photographed with her ex and their 3-year-old daughter Lea de Seine, just this week.

We wonder how long until Lea meets Kanye’s kids with Kim, daughter North, 8, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2?

Do you think Kanye’s met his match already? Before his marriage is even officially over?