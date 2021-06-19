Bossip Video

Surprisingly enough, this story doesn’t come out of Florida–but the fact that it exists at all is unsettling enough on its own.

An unemployed waiter in Spain has been sentenced to jail for killing his own mother, cutting her body into thousands of pieces, and eating her remains. For those of you with weak stomachs, keep reading at your own risk.

According to reports from The Independent, 28-year-old Alberto Sanchez Gómez will serve 15 years in prison for murder and an additional five months for the desecration of a corpse. A jury in Madrid found Sanchez responsible for strangling his 68-year-old mother after an argument in February 2019.

After the argument and subsequent strangulation, he went on to cut up her body into thousands of pieces, using a carpenter’s saw and two kitchen knives. To make matters all the more disgusting, he stored the body parts in lunch boxes around his mother’s apartment, according to the paper, eating some parts raw and others cooked.

Following his Gómez’s arrest in 2019, he admitted to police officers that he had been eating his mother’s flesh “bit my bit” along with his pet dog.

During the trial at Madrid’s Audiencia Provincial, the 28-year-old claimed he heard voices telling him to murder his mother. The court rejected the defense that he was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time, according to BBC News.

In addition to his time in jail, Alberto has been ordered to pay his brother €60,000 ($73,000) in compensation.

Absolutely disgusting.